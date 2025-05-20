Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.