Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 14,162 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $626,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in YETI by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 505,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

