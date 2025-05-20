Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.2%

LBRT stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

