Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2,559.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,222 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

