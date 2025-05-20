L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €348.42 ($391.48) and traded as high as €380.15 ($427.13). L’Oréal shares last traded at €373.85 ($420.06), with a volume of 388,775 shares traded.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €360.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €348.42.

About L’Oréal

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.