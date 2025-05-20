Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, produce or retail high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer apparel, accessories, watches, jewelry and luxury vehicles. These stocks typically benefit from strong brand loyalty and pricing power but can be sensitive to economic downturns and shifts in affluent consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. 1,108,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,993. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,471. The stock has a market cap of $619.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 553,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $798.79 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.36.

