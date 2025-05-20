Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

