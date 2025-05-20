Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.87 and traded as low as C$15.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$15.54, with a volume of 21,420 shares trading hands.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06. The company has a market cap of C$252.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.87.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

