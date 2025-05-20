Medical Stocks To Research – May 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical‐device manufacturers, and providers of health services. By buying medical stocks, investors gain exposure to the research, development, production, and distribution of drugs, therapies, and medical equipment. Their value tends to be driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $16.89 on Friday, reaching $291.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,463,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,758. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $23.94 on Friday, reaching $757.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,113. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $797.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.26. 33,699,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,004. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48.

