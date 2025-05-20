Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,449,000 after buying an additional 185,002 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $702.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

