Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 408.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

