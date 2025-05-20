Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,270.54 ($16.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,225 ($16.36). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.63), with a volume of 18,525 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.51) price objective on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £460.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,246.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,270.54.

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Nichols had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts expect that Nichols plc will post 62.4371859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 17.10 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Established in 1908, Nichols operates within the resilient soft drinks category and owns or licenses several brands. Nichols is geographically and operationally diversified, operating across three routes to market of UK Packaged, International Packaged and Out of Home.

In the UK, Nichols operates across five soft drinks sub-categories: squash, flavoured carbonates, fruit drinks, energy and flavoured water.

