Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 138,441 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OCUL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

