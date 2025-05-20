Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.69 and traded as low as $34.61. Omega Flex shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 15,668 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OFLX

Omega Flex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $354.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 119.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.