OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,730,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 8.2%

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John P. Kenny purchased 47,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton purchased 78,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

