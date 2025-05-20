Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Position Increased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Orion Office REIT worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Office REIT

In related news, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,670.45. The trade was a 57.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

