Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 145,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 145,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $17,421,044 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average is $208.82. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

