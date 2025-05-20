Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Photronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after buying an additional 257,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after acquiring an additional 159,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,950. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,360. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.