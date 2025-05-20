PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 178,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 108,902 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

