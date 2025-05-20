Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Now – May 17th

Zscaler, RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Expeditors International of Washington, and TransDigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their market value is driven by factors such as passenger demand, fuel prices, labor and maintenance costs, economic cycles and regulatory changes. Because airlines carry high fixed costs and are sensitive to external shocks (e.g. pandemics, geopolitical events), their stocks tend to be more volatile than those of many other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,531. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $253.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,006.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.98.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.37. 4,774,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,615. The stock has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.40.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 46,743,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,854,452. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 8,307,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.10. 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $16.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,422.28. The stock had a trading volume of 268,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,360.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,324.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,488.54.

