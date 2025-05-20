Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – May 17th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, mine, trade or hold digital currencies and related blockchain technologies. By buying these equities—such as crypto miners, exchange operators or firms with significant cryptocurrency holdings—investors gain indirect exposure to the price movements and risks of the crypto market through regulated stock exchanges rather than purchasing digital tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,851,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,397,656. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.24.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,723,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.56 million, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

