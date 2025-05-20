Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, BellRing Brands, Regal Rexnord, and Post are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves buying, selling or facilitating transactions over the internet. These companies may operate online marketplaces, digital retail platforms or payment services, and their financial performance is closely tied to consumer adoption of online shopping. Investors buy ecommerce stocks to gain exposure to the growth and innovation trends in digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.26. 33,699,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,846,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.26. 4,650,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $17.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,102.43. 382,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,000.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,065.22. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,383,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,410,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. GameStop has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 157.98 and a beta of -0.76.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 870,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,084. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.45. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Post stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 491,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. Post has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

