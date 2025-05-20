Promising Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, Globant, Booking, and American Express are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses revolve around travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online travel agencies. Because their revenues depend heavily on consumer travel demand and global events (like economic cycles, health crises or geopolitical disruptions), their stock prices can be more volatile than those of companies in more stable sectors. Investors often watch travel stocks as a barometer of broader economic confidence and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.37. 19,911,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,371,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. The company has a market cap of $294.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,025.83. 2,026,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,276. The stock has a market cap of $455.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $961.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $967.73. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $788.20 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $32.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 11,007,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,188. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.17. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $79.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,317.07. 199,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,513. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,735.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,879.71. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.48. 2,958,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,835. The stock has a market cap of $209.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.12. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

