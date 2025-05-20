Promising Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today – May 18th

Waste Management, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Siyata Mobile, Fluor, GFL Environmental, and CEMEX are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process and recycle or dispose of residential, commercial and industrial waste. They represent ownership in firms that operate landfills, recycling plants and environmental services under long-term contracts with municipalities and businesses. Investor returns in this sector are driven by regulatory policies, commodity prices for recycled materials and the rising demand for sustainable waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,523. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $239.32.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,967. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.89. The company had a trading volume of 664,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $310.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.07.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

SYTA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,667,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $885.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

GFL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

CX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,883,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

