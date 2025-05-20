ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVXY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period.

BATS:SVXY opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

