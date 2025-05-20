Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $974.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLB

Proto Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.