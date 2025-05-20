Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Capital One Financial, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, MercadoLibre, Ford Motor, and BlackRock are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-producing properties such as apartment complexes, office buildings, shopping centers or industrial facilities. Many of these companies are organized as real estate investment trusts (REITs), which by law distribute most of their rental income as dividends to shareholders. Investing in real estate stocks offers exposure to the property market’s income and appreciation potential while remaining sensitive to interest rates and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,221,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.79. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,375,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,687,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,857,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,517,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,300,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,584.92. The company had a trading volume of 279,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,999.73. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 64,671,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,825,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $989.39. 676,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $916.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $978.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

