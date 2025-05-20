Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Revvity were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Revvity by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revvity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 306,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Revvity’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

