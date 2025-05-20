Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Walmart Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $98.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $784.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,778 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $166,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $61,207,148.49. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,445,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

