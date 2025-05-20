Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €19.54 ($21.96) and traded as high as €21.18 ($23.80). Salzgitter shares last traded at €20.76 ($23.33), with a volume of 43,759 shares.

Salzgitter Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.