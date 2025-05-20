Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $17,421,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

