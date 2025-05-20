Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,530 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,055,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

