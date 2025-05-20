SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Stake Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 360.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SILV opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.