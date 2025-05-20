SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of SLM worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Amundi grew its position in SLM by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 135,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SLM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SLM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 456,415 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $5,775,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SLM by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

