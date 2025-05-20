Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.15 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 22.60 ($0.30). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.32), with a volume of 412,732 shares traded.

Speedy Hire Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.15. The stock has a market cap of £111.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.