St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.87 ($12.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,094.50 ($14.62). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,088 ($14.53), with a volume of 959,898 shares changing hands.

St. James’s Place Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 958.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 940.87.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that St. James’s Place plc will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current year.

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at St. James’s Place

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a GBX 28.40 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $12.00. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is -1,173.40%.

In other news, insider Rooney Anand bought 10,509 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £108,452.88 ($144,854.92). 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.