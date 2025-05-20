Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $13.36. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 125,427 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $2,694,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

