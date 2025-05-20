Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1%

Sun Communities stock opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 606.45%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

