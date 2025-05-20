Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.94 and traded as low as C$49.73. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$49.86, with a volume of 7,524,027 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.58.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.94. The company has a market cap of C$62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.