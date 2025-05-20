Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $234.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $240.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

