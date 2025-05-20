Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.62 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 116.33 ($1.55). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.58), with a volume of 13,713,038 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.00) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.34) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.62. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

In other news, insider Jennie Daly bought 44,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £50,040.48 ($66,836.49). Also, insider Chris Carney purchased 117,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £133,669.56 ($178,535.54). 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

