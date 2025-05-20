Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

