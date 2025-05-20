The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 1.1%

HSY stock opened at $156.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $209.65.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

