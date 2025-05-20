Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – May 17th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Bank of America, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, distribute and service motor vehicles and related components. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the performance of automakers, parts suppliers, dealerships and aftermarket service providers, and is shaped by consumer demand cycles, technological innovation (such as electrification and autonomy) and regulatory trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,349,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,010,697. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,859,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,990,946. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,375,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $336.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,499,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,512,370. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,025.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $967.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $788.20 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.94. 9,066,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,908,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average is $187.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $291.00. 3,837,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.03. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Recommended Stories