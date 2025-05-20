Top Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – May 17th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content through digital channels—such as streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers and digital‐advertising networks. Their market value and performance are driven by trends in internet usage, user engagement metrics, subscriber growth and the overall digital advertising landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.37. 19,911,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,430,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.13. 5,386,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,409. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.30. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 20,518,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.02. 1,196,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $12.25. 12,813,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,072,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

See Also