Top Financial Stocks To Research – May 17th

UnitedHealth Group, Coinbase Global, Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Walmart are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerages, and credit‐card companies. These stocks give investors ownership stakes in institutions whose primary business involves lending, underwriting, trading securities, or managing assets. Their performance often reflects trends in interest rates, economic growth, and regulatory policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $16.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.24. 70,463,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.82 and its 200-day moving average is $513.95. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $264.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $22.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,432,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,986. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $178.30. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $207.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.54. 18,221,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,769. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.26. 33,699,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,891,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Further Reading