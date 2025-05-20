Top Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Globant, and T-Mobile US are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance products—such as life, property and casualty, health, or reinsurance—and generate revenue both from policy premiums and from investing those premium reserves. By buying insurance stocks, investors gain exposure to the underwriting performance and investment returns of the insurance industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $16.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,463,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,758. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.82 and its 200 day moving average is $513.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,736. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $401.58 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.81 and its 200 day moving average is $486.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $32.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,188. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $177.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,526. The firm has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $163.15 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.96 and its 200 day moving average is $243.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Read More