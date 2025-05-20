Top Penny Stocks To Research – May 18th

Virgin Galactic, Affimed, BigBear.ai, Amesite, and Plug Power are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade for very low prices, typically below $5 per share. They often trade on over-the-counter markets or “pink sheets” rather than major exchanges and usually have low market capitalization and trading volume. Because of their limited liquidity and disclosure requirements, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry a greater risk of price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,271,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Affimed (AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,225,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,832. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 62,939,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,609,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Amesite (AMST)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Shares of Amesite stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 64,687,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,721. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Amesite has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 271,469,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,573,797. The stock has a market cap of $832.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

