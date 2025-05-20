Top Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 18th

Discover Financial Services, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear inexpensive relative to their fundamental worth, often characterized by low price-to-earnings, price-to-book, or dividend-yield ratios compared with peers or historical averages. Investors in value stocks believe the market has underappreciated these companies’ assets or earnings potential and expect their prices to rise as the market corrects its assessment. These firms tend to be more mature and stable, sometimes paying dividends, with slower growth prospects than growth stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $14.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. 42,524,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,032,203. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.94. 4,982,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,736. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

