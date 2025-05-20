TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.93% of TrueCar worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 521,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 224,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 170,475 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUE. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

